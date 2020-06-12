Advertisement

Motorola One Fusion+ teased to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 12, 2020 10:36 am

Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi pixel density and HDR10 support.
Motorola One Fusion+ is teased to launch in India soon. Motorola has taken to Twitter to announce that the recently unveiled Motorola One Fusion+ is making its way to the Indian market.

Motorola India Twitter account has announced that a phone with a pop-up camera will be launched to India. The tweet neither doesn't reveal the exact name of the handset nor its launch date. But we know it will be One Fusion+ smartphone which was recently launched with pop-up camera on the top left

There is another pop-up camera phones in its portfolio, which is One Hyper. The tweet reads "#TheUltimateOne. Coming Soon!".  Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a price tag of EUR 299 (approx. Rs 25,600) and Moonlight White and Twilight Blue are its colour options.

Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi pixel density and HDR10 support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 618 GPU.
Motorola One Fusion+
The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card. The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging solution that is touted to last for up to two days.

On the camera front, the Motorola One Fusion+ quad rear cameras at the back with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, AGPS, SUPL, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6 mm and weighs 210 grams.

