Oppo A52 with Snapdragon 665 processor launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 12, 2020 12:54 pm

The brand has also introduced Oppo Enco W11 wireless earbuds.
Oppo has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the A-series. Oppo A52 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is available in two colour options Twilight Black and Stream White colour options. The brand has also introduced Oppo Enco W11 wireless earbuds. 

 

The smartphone is available for purchase from offline and online stores starting from June 17, 2020. The company has revealed that 4GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage will be available soon in the market. 

 

The company has also announced some launch offers for the latest smartphone. Customers can avail 5 per cent cashback on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI and Federal Bank debit card EMI. Furthermore, customers can also avail No Cost EMI up to 6 months on credit card EMI and debit card EMI transactions. Furthermore, customers can also avail attractive EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. 

 

Oppo A52 specifications

 

The Oppo A52 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Neo display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio and punch-hole design. The smartphone comes with a constellation design at the back panel and it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

 

The Oppo A52 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. In terms of camera, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree FoV, 2-megapixel mono lens and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The Oppo A52 is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. The phone weighs 192 grams. 

 

Oppo Enco W11

 

OPPO Enco W11 features a bean-shaped in-ear design for more secure and comfortable user experience. It comes with enhanced bass and it packs an 8mm dynamic driver speaker with the titanium-plated diaphragm. The earbuds come with IPX5 water resistance. W11 comes with a Type-C charging port and offers 5 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge with a total battery duration of up to 20 hours.

 

