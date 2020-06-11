Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Android 11 Beta, Redmi 9, BSNL, Jio SecureID app, Sony WH-CH710N and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

From Amazon's latest School from Home store to the release of Android 11 beta, here is the TMI Daily News Wrap.

Amazon introduces School from Home store on its platform

The ‘School from Home’ store on Amazon.in has been created on the basis to simplify the shopping experience for parents. Customers can also avail a host of offers and deals on ‘School from Home’ essentials such as Textbooks and study guides, Stationary, Writing essentials, Laptops, Tablets & PCs, Keyboard & Mouse, Headsets & Speakers, Printer and Home furnishing like Cabinets, Bookshelves, Study lamps and so much more.







Android 11 Beta is now available: Here's everything you need to know!

Google has finally released its latest Android 11 beta as it recently postponed it. The new Android operating system comes loaded with a host of interesting features and it will be first available for Pixel smartphones. The latest beta version of Android 11 focuses on three key themes: People, Controls and Privacy.

Reliance Jio introduces a single sign-in system called Jio SecureID

Reliance Jio has revealed a new system that is designed as a digital authenticator to let users log in to apps and websites using a single identity. Reliance Jio has revealed that the app will be shortly available with all Reliance apps or portals. In future, users will be able to use the Jio SecureID app with any application or portal. The company has revealed that with Reliance Jio SecureID application, users can log into any application or portal.

Redmi 9 announced with quad rear cameras, 5020mAh battery

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi 9 smartphone in Europe. It is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for the 3GB + 32GB storage and EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,300) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The Redmi 9 is offered in Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green colour options.

Key features

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU

RAM and ROM: 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB

Rear Camera: 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5020mAh with 18W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10 based on MIUI 11

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro receive Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update, Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro to get Android 11 beta this month

Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro have started receiving Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India. Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will get the Android 11 beta this month after Google released the first public beta of the upcoming Android 11. Both the phones have already been confirmed to launch in India on June 17.

BSNL revises Rs 99 prepaid plan with free caller tunes

BSNL has revised its Special Tariff Voucher (STV) 99 plan with free Personalised Ring Back Tone service (PRBT). The operator otherwise charges Rs 30 per month for the PRBT subscription. The STV 99 plan offers unlimited voice calls unlimited local and STD voice calls (both on-net and off-net) as well as national roaming. The calling comes with a capping of 250 minutes per day for 22 days after which users would be charged at their base tariff.

Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones with 35 days battery life launched in India for Rs 9,990

Sony has launched a new wireless noise cancelling headphones in India - WH-CH710N. Priced at Rs 9,990, the product can be purchased via Sony retail stores along with major electronic stores and online commerce websites. It comes in two colours - black and blue.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition launched in India

Xiaomi as introduced Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition in the country. The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (1901-FC) is priced at Rs 41,999, while 1901-FA is priced at Rs 44,999 and 1901-DG model is priced at Rs 47,999. The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 54,999 (1904-AR) and Rs 59,999 (1904-AF) respectively. The company is offering Mi Webcom HD for free with the latest laptops and it is offering up to Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards along with no-cost EMI options up to 9 months. The laptops will go on sale on June 17 on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Mi Studios across the country.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i launched in India

Lenovo has today announced the launch of a new gaming laptop in India. Dubbed as IdeaPad Gaming 3i, the gaming laptop comes with a price tag of Rs 68,990 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo exclusive stores from June 10, 2020.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with colour display, magnetic charging dock announced

Xiaomi has introduced Mi Band 5 in China for 189 yuan (approx Rs 2,000) for the standard version and 229 Yuan (approx. Rs 2,500) for the NFC edition. The fitness band is available in different strap colour options including Yellow, Blue, Pink, Olive Green, Red, Green and Brown. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is loaded with a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display, which is said to be 20 per cent bigger than its predecessor. The screen comes with up to 450nits brightness and it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. The Mi band 5 comes with 100+ new animated watch faces.

Amazfit Stratos 3 sports smartwatch to launch in India soon

Huami Corporation has today announced that they will be launching Amazfit Stratos 3 sports smartwatch in India after June 20. It will be available on Flipkart, Amazon.in and in.amazfit.com.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India, price starts at Rs 72,999

Acer has today announced the launch of its latest Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 72,999 and it is available for purchase from the Acer India website, authorised e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets.

OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15

OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in India on June 15 at 12P.M via Amazon. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. It comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramine Blue colour variants.