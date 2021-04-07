Hero Electronix launches Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell at Rs 9,990

Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell not only lets you do an instant video call with your visitors but also works as a full HD AI security camera for your entrance.

Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company, has launched a Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell - a smart and new-age product which will always keep you connected to your front door from anywhere, anytime.

Qubo Smart Video Doorbell will be available to a broad spectrum of users across Indian cities (Metro and Non-metro) from 7th April 2021 onwards and is priced at Rs 9,990. The company has also built an installation network to support this product. Hero Electronix will also provide Free Installation Support for this product for ensuring a seamless customer service experience.

This product by Hero Electronix not only lets you do an instant video call with your visitors but also works as a full HD AI security camera for your entrance. The product is versatile, stylish and customizable designed to solve the needs of a variety of Indian households from small and large apartments to standalone villas. This new-age video doorbell has been designed to directly video call your smartphone, existing smart tablets/TV thereby eliminating the need and wiring hassles of separate indoor units which come with traditional door phones.

The Key noteworthy features of the Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Door Bell are:

Instant visitor video call on the bell press - Users can clearly see and interact with their visitors from anywhere via the Qubo app, thereby providing convenience and security to its users when they are at home and better visitor management when they are away.

Smart Security Camera for the entrance - The Qubo Smart Video Doorbell is a Full HD AI-powered security camera for the entrance that continuously records person or motion events even when the doorbell is not pressed. Its built-in alarm can safeguard against intrusion and tampering.

Versatile, Stylish and Customizable – With IP 65 water-resistant rating, this product is suited for all kinds of entrance types. Users can even choose from a range of chime tunes. Users can customize different modes like DND Mode to make the experience more personalized. Thoughtfully designed with a wide view vertical lens and with multiple mounting options, this product ensures that users always get the best view of their visitors.

Additional features are Daily Time Lapse Video which summarizes the activities happening on your front door in a single one minute video making it a perfect visitor video log. Tamper Alert ensures that you are warned proactively in case somebody tries to tamper with the installed doorbell. Moreover, Qubo Video Doorbell Works with Alexa & Google so that you can watch the clearer details even on all bigger smart screens that works with ALEXA or GOOGLE ASSISTANT further eliminating the need of a separate indoor display unit.



The sleek product design along with supporting accessories will enable the video doorbell to fit in the existing doorbell slots only – making it a hassle-free and wireless installation experience for a user.



Talking about the new Launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO Hero Electronix said, “The traditional doorbell in India hasn't changed for decades & it is time to bring our front door to the connected age. With Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, Hero Electronix is doing just that. This product and the whole mobile application experience has been designed bottom-up keeping in mind the needs of Indian homes. We believe this product will appeal to a variety of Indian consumers across cities and hence we are very excited about this launch. Also, AI features like person detection, make this product unique in its peer group globally, and gives us further motivation to create technologically advanced products from India.”