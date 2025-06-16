Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV Launched in India: All Details

Hisense has announced today the launch of the Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV, available in five premium sizes – 55″, 65″, 75″, 85″, and 100″. The TV comes with a 144Hz Game Mode PRO while the 100-inch model takes it up a notch with up to 165Hz Refresh Rate support. Here’s everything else to know about the new TV from Hisense in India.

Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV: Price, Availability

The Hisense U7Q series is priced starting at Rs 59,999 for the 55-inch model, . Customers can purchase the TV from offline retailers or online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and other nearby stores, starting today. The TV is offered with a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV: Specifications

The television incorporates Quantum Dot Color technology, producing over a billion shades of vivid color, while Full Array Local Dimming ensures precise backlighting control. The AI 4K Upscaler enhances lower-resolution content to near-4K quality, while HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ support deliver stunning high dynamic range visuals. The TV has a Resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and 450 nits of brightness.

Furthermore, the flagship 100″ model features the enhanced Hi-View AI Engine Pro, delivering AI-mastered picture perfection for the ultimate home cinema experience. There’s support for Dolby Vision HDR also, on all the models. Not only that, but the TV supports all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, and HLG.

With 144 Hz Game Mode PRO and a built-in game bar, gamers can enjoy smooth, lag-free gameplay. The 100″ model takes it up a level with the 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, featuring native 165Hz VRR technology. Both configurations support AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free gaming sessions. There’s also a dedicated gaming dashboard that offers real-time control and performance monitoring. Gamers can adjust settings on the fly and manage gameplay data with ease.

The TV’s integrated subwoofer delivers powerful low-end sound, complemented by Dolby Atmossupport for three-dimensional sound. The VIDAA Smart OS provides easy, fast, and secure access to entertainment, backed by an 8-year update commitment. VIDAA supports 28 languages, including Hindi. Multiple voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Alexa, and VIDAA Voice—offer hands-free control for seamless user interaction.

Advanced features such as MEMC, 3D Noise Reduction, and AI Smooth Motion ensure that even the fastest scenes appear fluid and sharp. With Filmmaker Mode, viewers can enjoy films exactly as intended. It preserves original settings, including sound, aspect ratio, colour, and frame rate.

With the Share to TV feature, content can be mirrored or transferred from a personal device to the television. Next, the television intelligently adapts screen brightness to match ambient lighting conditions, ensuring comfortable viewing at all times while conserving energy.