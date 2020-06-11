Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with color display, magnetic charging dock announced

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is loaded with a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display, which is said to be 20 per cent bigger than its predecessor.

Xiaomi has finally announced the launch of its latest fitness tracker in China. The company has introduced Mi Band 5 in China for 189 yuan (approx Rs 2,000) for the standard version and 229 Yuan (approx. Rs 2,500) for the NFC edition.

The fitness band is available in different strap colour options including Yellow, Blue, Pink, Olive Green, Red, Green and Brown. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is loaded with a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display, which is said to be 20 per cent bigger than its predecessor. The screen comes with up to 450nits brightness and it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. The Mi band 5 comes with 100+ new animated watch faces. The brand has also introduced an NFC model for contactless payment.

The fitness band comes with a magnetic charging dock that automatically hooks to the band, which is a welcome move as users will not need to take out the band from the strap. The fitness band comes loaded with PPG heart rate sensor and it comes with PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) feature, which is also available with Amazfit products. The fitness band also tracks women’s health including menstrual cycle tracking, ovulation record and more. It comes with 24-hour sleep monitoring with quick naps, REM deep sleep and light sleep tracking. The band can be also used to take images with its remote shutter button option.

The fitness band comes with 11 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga and rowing machine. The Mi Band 5 is loaded with a 125mAh battery and the company claims that it can deliver up to 14 days of battery life. The fitness band comes with 5ATM certification, making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. It also comes with a tri-axis accelerometer plus tri-axis gyro to gauge the atmospheric pressure.