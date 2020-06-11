Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with color display, magnetic charging dock announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 2:50 pm

Latest News

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is loaded with a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display, which is said to be 20 per cent bigger than its predecessor.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has finally announced the launch of its latest fitness tracker in China. The company has introduced Mi Band 5 in China for 189 yuan (approx Rs 2,000) for the standard version and 229 Yuan (approx. Rs 2,500) for the NFC edition. 

 

The fitness band is available in different strap colour options including Yellow, Blue, Pink, Olive Green, Red, Green and Brown. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is loaded with a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display, which is said to be 20 per cent bigger than its predecessor. The screen comes with up to 450nits brightness and it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. The Mi band 5 comes with 100+ new animated watch faces. The brand has also introduced an NFC model for contactless payment. 

 

The fitness band comes with a magnetic charging dock that automatically hooks to the band, which is a welcome move as users will not need to take out the band from the strap. The fitness band comes loaded with PPG heart rate sensor and it comes with PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) feature, which is also available with Amazfit products. The fitness band also tracks women’s health including menstrual cycle tracking, ovulation record and more. It comes with 24-hour sleep monitoring with quick naps, REM deep sleep and light sleep tracking. The band can be also used to take images with its remote shutter button option. 

 

Advertisement

The fitness band comes with 11 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga and rowing machine. The Mi Band 5 is loaded with a 125mAh battery and the company claims that it can deliver up to 14 days of battery life. The fitness band comes with 5ATM certification, making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. It also comes with a tri-axis accelerometer plus tri-axis gyro to gauge the atmospheric pressure.

 

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to reportedly feature 1.2-inch display and global NFC support

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch on June 11

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch Xiaomi Mi Band 5 specs Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features Xiaomi fitness band Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazfit Stratos 3 sports smartwatch to launch in India soon

Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones with 35 days battery life launched in India for Rs 9,990

Realme Band receiving new update with music controls, stopwatch and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon
Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?
BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more
News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies