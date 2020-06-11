Advertisement

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India, price starts at Rs 72,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 2:35 pm

The Acer Nitro 5 features a 15-inch and 17-inch screen options with Full HD 1920x1080 touch display with IPS technology, 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio, with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms low latency.
Acer has today announced the launch of its latest Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 72,999 and it is available for purchase from the Acer India website, authorised e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets. 

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 -10750H processor paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It comes with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and 2 x M.2 PCle SSDs and 1 x 1 TB HDD.

The laptop features CoolBoost technology capable of increasing fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9%. Furthermore, it supports Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (802.11ax) and Killer Ethernet E2600 to prioritize gameplay and effortlessly stream Intel Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology.

The Nitro 5 packs in a  quad-zone RGB keyboard and the dedicated NitroSense hotkey. For audio, it comes with dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra. Further, the laptop features 57.5Wh battery which claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single complete charge.

On the connectivity front, the Nitro 5 comes with Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology, Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging, and an Ethernet port.

