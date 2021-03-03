Advertisement

Macmillan Education India launches Altura English on Amazon Alexa

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 03, 2021 3:36 pm

The Macmillan Altura skill uses curriculum grade English learning content and is designed to inspire curiosity among learners.
Macmillan Education India today introduced an interactive skill “Macmillan Altura” on Amazon Alexa for learners of all age groups to learn English.

The Macmillan Altura skill offers curriculum grade English learning content in a storytelling format, vocabulary building exercises, interactive quizzes on listening comprehension and English grammar structured in levels 1 to 5.

 

The story telling and interactive format helps learners to improve their English reading, listening, writing, and speaking skills. To get started, just say, “Alexa, open Macmillan Altura” or simply “Alexa, open my English reader.”

The Macmillan Altura skill uses curriculum grade English learning content and is designed to inspire curiosity among learners. The skill’s simple voice interface enables learners to learn in an interactive manner, at their own pace.

The skill can keep learners motivated and engaged by awarding stars and badges. Learners can access Macmillan Altura skill on all Amazon Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, Alexa mic on Amazon shopping on their Android smartphones, or Alexa app on smartphones.

Rajesh Pasari, Managing Director- Macmillan Education India commented “The availability of Macmillan Altura English Skill on Alexa is a major step towards building learner autonomy. Harnessing the power of technology, it will give learners guided access to a bank of carefully curated resources, to explore the topics of interest. It will also encourage learners to build language skills without any kind of peer pressure. The combination of interactive learning and the simplicity of voice interactions with Alexa will make this (Macmillan Altura skill) a fun experience for learners.”


