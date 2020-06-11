OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15

OnePlus 8 Pro was launched back in April and was initially scheduled to go on sale in India on May 29, but the company has postponed the sales due to production issues.

OnePlus had announced the pricing and availability of its OnePlus 8 series earlier. The OnePlus 8 was available in its first sale on May 18 while the sale of OnePlus 8 Pro has not started yet. Now the Pro model is also set for its first sale in the country.

Good news for those waiting for the OnePlus 8 Pro sale. It's on June 15. Tell your folks #oneplus #oneplus8 #OnePlus8pro #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/NrytVdcJXH — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 11, 2020

OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in India on June 15 at 12P.M via Amazon. Tipster Mukul Sharma on his Twitter handle has revealed the sale date. Meanwhile Amazon listing also confirms that OnePlus 8 serie will go on sale on June 15. It means OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 smartphones will be available for purchase on the said date on Amazon.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. It comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramine Blue colour variants.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed up by a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T. On the software side, it runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.0.





It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel Color Filter camera sensor. For security, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 8 Pro is the first smartphone from the brand that comes with wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with Wrap Charge 30 Wireless charging support.