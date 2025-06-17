OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord 5 India Launch Confirmed for July 8; Detailed Specifications Surface

OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Nord 5 India launch has been confirmed to take place on July 8. The new devices act as successors to last year’s Nord CE 4 and Nord 4. The devices’ detailed specifications have also been leaked ahead of the launch. Alongside the phones, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus Buds 4 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord 5 India Launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Nord 5 India launch will take place on July 8. The brand has already revealed the designs of the handsets and they look identical to the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing and Ace 5 Ultra smartphones that were launched in China last month. However, the devices in India will have different finishes. The OnePlus Buds 4 will also debut at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event.

As for the confirmed specs, we know that the Nord 5 will come with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, category’s largest VC cooling chamber, and support for 144 FPS in BGMI and CODM titles. The company hasn’t confirmed any details for the Nord CE 5 but we do have a detailed leak which gives us a good idea of its specs and we’ll discuss it below.

As for the Buds 4, these will have dual DACs with an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter. Thhe’ll support Hi-res audio and LHDC 5.0 codec along with 3D spatial audio as well.

OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications (Leaked)

A leak from Android Headlines shows us the renders of the devices as well as their specifications which are also mostly similar to the Ace 5 devices but with a few differences. The OnePlus Nord 5 will sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1272 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, PWM Dimming, 450 ppi, and 93.6% screen-to-body ratio. It’ll have the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ used in the Ace 5 Ultra.

It’ll be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options. At the back, it’ll have a dual camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, there will be a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calls versus the 16MP sensor used in the Ace 5 Ultra.

The Nord 5 will have a smaller 5200mAh cell compared to the 6700mAh cell used in the Ace 5 Ultra, also with a slower 80W Fast charging compared to 100W chaging.

Coming to the Nord CE 5, it’ll pack a 6.77-inch AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ Resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, PWM Dimming, 387 ppi, and 94.1% screen-to-body ratio. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC will likely power the device with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Again, the Ace 5 Racing uses a more powerful Chipset with more RAM and storage options on offer.

It’ll have the same rear camera setup as the Nord 5 but with a 16MP sensor on the front. The battery and charging speeds also remain identical to the Nord 5. The Ace 5 Racing edition, however, packs a much bigger 7100mAh battery with 80W fast charging.



