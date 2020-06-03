Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on June 17

The brand has revealed that it will launch Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro in the country this month.

Oppo has finally confirmed that it will be launching its latest flagship smartphone series in India. The brand has revealed that it will launch Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro in the country this month.

Oppo has revealed that both the smartphones will be launched in India on June 17. The online event will kickstart at 4:00 PM IST. Interestingly, it is also revealed that smartphones will be available for purchase from Amazon India.

The Oppo Find X2 was spotted on the e-commerce platform. Furthermore, the source code of the page revealed the alleged pricing of the Oppo Find X2 smartphone. The phone is said to be priced at Rs 69,990, however, it is not known whether it is the final price or just a placeholder for the phone.

Recollecting some key specifications, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. They are powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and have In-display fingerprint sensor. Find X2 has 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and Find X2 Pro has 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge.

Oppo Find X2 Pro has a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 7P lens LED flash, OIS + EIS, 48MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX586 sensor, 3cm macro, 13MP periscope telephoto camera with f/3.0 aperture, 20x hybrid optical zoom, up to 60x digital zoom, OIS. Both of them come with a 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture.