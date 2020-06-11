Advertisement

Reliance Jio introduces a single sign-in system called Jio SecureID

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 12:59 pm

Reliance Jio has revealed that the app will be shortly available with all Reliance apps or portals.
Reliance Jio has revealed a new system that is designed as a digital authenticator to let users log in to apps and websites using a single identity. The app is currently in beta testing and it is being tested with Reliance employees using its ESS application. 

 

In future, users will be able to use the Jio SecureID app with any application or portal. The company has revealed that with Reliance Jio SecureID application, users can log into any application or portal. 

 

Furthermore, one can also approve or authorise transactions using the SecureID application. “When you link your Jio SecureID with any app or Portal then you will no longer need to remember the specific Userid and password for each app or portal respectively,” the company said. 

 

The brand says that the app uses a highly secure patented technology to protect the passwords or PINs. “Jio SecureID uses a highly secure patented technology wherein your passwords or PINs are not stored anywhere and it cannot be hacked,” the company added. Reliance Jio claims that even if a user loses the smartphone in which the app is installed, no one will be able to use the app as it requires PIN1 and PIN2 to use the app. The PIN 1 supports four-digit PIN, while PIN2 comes with a six-digit PIN that will be used to authenticate high-value transactions. 

 

Signing up for the app is pretty simple. Users need to first click on Create account and then select the mobile number to create a JioID. Users can use Jio number or any other mobile number for this. Once selected, the app will send an OTP to register. Users then need to upload the Aadhaar card into an application by scanning the front and back pages. Users then need to upload a 20-second video of themselves reading the message that is displayed on the application. Users then need to create PIN 1 and PIN 2 and then activate the service.

 

