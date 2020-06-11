Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition launched in India

The company has introduced Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition in the country.

Xiaomi has today entered the laptop segment in India with the launch of two new Mi-branded laptops. The company has introduced Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition in the country.

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (1901-FC) is priced at Rs 41,999, while 1901-FA is priced at Rs 44,999 and 1901-DG model is priced at Rs 47,999. The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 54,999 (1904-AR) and Rs 59,999 (1904-AF) respectively. The company is offering Mi Webcom HD for free with the latest laptops and it is offering up to Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards along with no cost EMI options up to 9 months. The laptops will go on sale on June 17 on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Mi Studios across the country.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizion Edition comes with A5052 magnesium and aluminium alloy, which is used in building aircraft. The laptops weigh just 1.35 kg and both of them come with 14-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 178-degree viewing angle, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and it comes with anti-glare protection.

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor along with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU. The laptop is loaded with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphic card. The laptop is backed by 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCI Express Gen 3 NVMe SSD storage.

Both the laptops run on Windows 10 Home Edition and users will get 1-month of free trial of Office 365 suite. The laptops are loaded with a 65W charger bundled in the box that can power the device up to 50 per cent in just over 35 minutes. The laptops can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. In terms of audio, it features stereo speakers with DTS Audio processing and it comes with a large trackpad along with scissor keyboard with 19mm pitch per key. It features a large air-intake area of 2530 square millimeters. In terms of connectivity, the Mi NoteBook 14 series include USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, one 3.5mm audio jack and charging port.

