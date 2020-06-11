Advertisement

Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones with 35 days battery life launched in India for Rs 9,990

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 1:06 pm

The Sony WH-CH710N headphones can be purchased via Sony retail stores along with major electronic stores and online commerce websites.
Sony has launched a new wireless noise cancelling headphones in India - WH-CH710N. Priced at Rs 9,990, the product can be purchased via Sony retail stores along with major electronic stores and online commerce websites. It comes in two colours - black and blue.

The Sony WH-CH710N headphones feature Automatic Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancelling function (AINC) which constantly analyses environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling filter for your surroundings.

The Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology. They promise to deliver up to 35 hours of battery life. Plus, with quick charging, you get 60 minutes of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

The headphones have a sleek and rounded design for a perfect fit. The 30-mm drivers achieve a pure, clear sound even with light and comfortable headphones, ideal for reproducing a range of frequencies, from low beats to high vocals.

The headphone features Bluetooth 5.0 for connections. There is also a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. They also come with built-in Google Assistant which allows you to get directions, play music and communicate with contacts.

They weigh 233 grams, and offer oval-shaped earpads and swivel fold design earcups that make it easy to pack them in bags.

