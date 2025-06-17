WhatsApp Introduces Ads in WhatsApp Status, Channel Subscriptions, and More

WhatsApp has introduced Ads in WhatsApp Status along with Channel Subscriptions and Promoted Channels. The aim behind introducing these features to the Updates tab is to “help admins, organizations, and businesses grow on WhatsApp.” Here’s everything to know about the new development.

WhatsApp’s three new features for the Updates tab are detailed as follows:

Channel subscriptions : You’ll be able to support your favorite channel by subscribing to receive exclusive updates for a monthly fee.

: You’ll be able to support your favorite channel by subscribing to receive exclusive updates for a monthly fee. Promoted Channels : WhatsApp will help you discover new channels that might be interesting to you when you’re looking through the directory. For the first time, admins have a way to increase their Channel’s visibility.

: WhatsApp will help you discover new channels that might be interesting to you when you’re looking through the directory. For the first time, admins have a way to increase their Channel’s visibility. Ads in Status: You’ll be able to find a new business and easily start a conversation with them about a product or service they’re promoting in Status.

These new features will appear only on the Updates tab, away from your personal chats, the Messaging platform notes. This means if you only use WhatsApp to chat with friends and loved ones there is no change to your experience at all.

Read More: WhatsApp Update: Animated Emojis, Animated Sticker Maker, and More New Features Added

To show ads in WhatsApp Status or Channels you might care about, WhatsApp says it will use limited info like your country or city, language, the Channels you’re following, and how you interact with the ads you see. For people that have chosen to add WhatsApp to Accounts Center, the platform will also use your ad preferences and info from across your Meta accounts.

“We will never sell or share your phone number to advertisers. Your personal messages, calls and groups you are in will not be used to determine the ads you may see,” said WhatsApp.

In related news to the chat app, the company introduced four new Status features that give you new ways to express yourself through collaging, music and stickers.