Redmi 9 announced with quad rear cameras, 5020mAh battery

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi 9 smartphone in Europe. It is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for the 3GB + 32GB storage and EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,300) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.



The Redmi 9 is offered in Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green colour options.



Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, 400nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a dew-drop notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. The phone comes with upto 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



On the camera front, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



On the software side, the Redmi 9 comes with Android 10 based on MIUI 11 which is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The company ships a 10W charger inside the box. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.



Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC (Optional), USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack