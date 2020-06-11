Advertisement

BSNL revises Rs 99 prepaid plan with free caller tunes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 12:03 pm

Latest News

The BSNL STV 99 plan offers unlimited voice calls unlimited local and STD voice calls (both on-net and off-net) as well as national roaming.
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government-owned telco has revised its Special Tariff Voucher (STV) 99 plan. It now comes with free Personalised Ring Back Tone service (PRBT).

BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle in a Twitter post has revealed that the Rs 99 STV comes with free PRBT benefits. The operator otherwise charges Rs 30 per month for the PRBT subscription.

The STV 99 plan offers unlimited voice calls unlimited local and STD voice calls (both on-net and off-net) as well as national roaming. The calling comes with a capping of 250 minutes per day for 22 days after which users would be charged at their base tariff.

As per a report of TelecomTalk, STV 99 plan is available in several circles including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.

Additionally, BSNL users in Karnataka, Kolkata, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal can also subscribe to the plan and receive similar benefits.

Further, the report notes that the STV 99 plan is offering reduced validity in some circles. BSNL users in Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura will receive validity of 21 days. Kerala and Lakshadweep users will have 20 day validity while BSNL users in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive a reduced validity of 15 days.

BSNL customers can now extend prepaid plan validity for Rs 2

BSNL new prepaid voucher offers unlimited voice calls and 2GB data per day

BSNL extends Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan in new cities in India

Latest News from BSNL

You might like this

Tags: BSNL prepaid plan BSNL BSNL plans operator news BSNL 99

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea installs protective shields at telecom retail outlets

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan in new cities in India

Tata Sky to cut channels, packs for 70 lakh customers in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon
Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?
BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more
News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies