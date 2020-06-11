BSNL revises Rs 99 prepaid plan with free caller tunes

The BSNL STV 99 plan offers unlimited voice calls unlimited local and STD voice calls (both on-net and off-net) as well as national roaming.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government-owned telco has revised its Special Tariff Voucher (STV) 99 plan. It now comes with free Personalised Ring Back Tone service (PRBT).



BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle in a Twitter post has revealed that the Rs 99 STV comes with free PRBT benefits. The operator otherwise charges Rs 30 per month for the PRBT subscription.



The STV 99 plan offers unlimited voice calls unlimited local and STD voice calls (both on-net and off-net) as well as national roaming. The calling comes with a capping of 250 minutes per day for 22 days after which users would be charged at their base tariff.



As per a report of TelecomTalk, STV 99 plan is available in several circles including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.



Additionally, BSNL users in Karnataka, Kolkata, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal can also subscribe to the plan and receive similar benefits.



Further, the report notes that the STV 99 plan is offering reduced validity in some circles. BSNL users in Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura will receive validity of 21 days. Kerala and Lakshadweep users will have 20 day validity while BSNL users in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive a reduced validity of 15 days.