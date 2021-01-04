Advertisement

Oppo launches its first ever Community Platform to engage and connect with tech enthusiasts

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 04, 2021 5:29 pm

Latest News

Oppo has launched its community platform to connect and engage with technology enthusiasts and enable multiple touch points.
Oppo has launched its community platform to connect and engage with technology enthusiasts and enable multiple touch points. In line with the brand’s efforts to use technology and empower people, this interactive platform will allow users to collaborate, share and learn together keeping informed on the latest updates on all products and services.

 

The gateway to the latest launch updates, early tech news, sale alerts, exclusive offers and special event invites, this platform will also give access to special giveaways, contents, rewards and much more. From tech discussions, creative activities, AMA sessions to product feedback, the Oppo community will host it. All users can register to be part of the community and join the ongoing Oppo Human contest to win exciting Oppo goodies.

As a little incentive to all the early Oppo Humans, Oppo India is also running a contest on the community page called, ‘What noise do you want to cancel out this New Year?’ With this, Oppo Humans can come up with one thing they have left behind in 2020 and one thing they would wish for in 2021.

 

To be a part of ongoing campaign, users have to simply post a picture using an Oppo phone which can be posted in the comments section. The contest has been running from 31st December 2020 to 9th Jan 2021. The winners of the contest stand a chance to win amazing Oppo goodies like the OPPO Smart watch, OPPO Enco W11 Wireless earphone, OPPO Power Bank and much more.

 

Speaking on the launch of OPPO Community, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India said, “At OPPO our constant endeavors have always been about ensuring technology enables and connects with people to get the best out of their lives. We are thrilled to have introduced a platform for the community to bring the fans to one place to share and express themselves and also learn about the latest innovations at OPPO. The OPPO Community, driven by expression and united by technology will help us write the future of technology through their valuable inputs.”

