Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop launched in India

The gaming laptop comes with a price tag of Rs 68,990 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo exclusive stores from June 10, 2020.

Lenovo has today announced the launch of a new gaming laptop in India. Dubbed as IdeaPad Gaming 3i, the gaming laptop comes with a price tag of Rs 68,990 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo exclusive stores from June 10, 2020.

The latest gaming laptop comes with an additional Microsoft Xbox game pass that provides free access to 100 gaming titles. The company is offering a one-month subscription with the latest gaming laptop. The IdeaPad Gaming 3i features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processors. The laptop is available in Onyx Black colour options and it features a blue backlit keyboard with one-piece trackpad, large arrow keys and dedicated media keys.

The gaming laptop is equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The graphic card is built using NVIDIA Turing architecture, offering significantly high performance and speed. The laptop comes with 15-inch Full HD display and it comes with Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 for performance mode switching.

The mode is touted to eliminate screen stuttering, slow game loads, and blistering keyboards. Furthermore, users can also adjust the fan speed from quiet to balance to performance for a customised thermal experience. IdeaPad Gaming 3i also offers clear sound by Dolby Audio, immersive gaming and entertainment, and up to 8 hours of battery life with Rapid Charge.

Shailendra Katyal – Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said, “Lenovo has been the fastest-growing brand in offline gaming with 268% growth year-to-date, as per GFK’s February 2020 data. Gaming, as a segment, is becoming a conventional mode of virtual connectivity and entertainment for the Indian youth. Keeping this consumer sentiment in mind, we are expanding our portfolio to offer mainstream gaming options starting with the IdeaPad Gaming 3i. The device has been specifically designed to provide the ideal balance between epic gaming performance and practical portability, and welcomes users to a new gaming dimension.”