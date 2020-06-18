Realme X3 series, OnePlus TV series feature, SonyLIV Premium price hike, Huawei EMUI 10.1 and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

From zoom end-to-end encryption to OnePlus TV confirmed features, here is the daily news wrap from The Mobile Indian.

Realme X3 series confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive in India ahead of launch on June 25

Realme X3 series will be launched in India on June 25. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the series with Realme X3 and Realme X3 Zoom smartphones will be launched exclusively on Flipkart. The teaser on Flipkart has revealed that the Realme X3 series will feature Starry Mode and Nightscape 4.0 mode. It brings features like AI Super Nightscape, Tripod Mode, and Ultra Nightscape. As per the listing, the Realme X3 series will be a Flipkart Unique products.

Zoom to offer end-to-end encryption for all its users

Zoom has announced that it will offer end-to-end encryption for video calls. The company has revealed that it will offer this feature to all Zoom users across the globe. The company has confirmed that the end-to-end encryption will be available to both free and paid users. The company has revealed that it will begin with the early beta trial of the end-to-end encryption in July 2020.

OnePlus TV series to feature DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine and more

OnePlus has confirmed some key features of the upcoming Smart TV series. To start with, the company has revealed that both the Smart TV series will come with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The brand says that both the entry-level series and mid-segment model will come with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

OnePlus has also revealed that the mid-segment model will come with Gamma Engine to enhance the viewing experience and picture quality. The Gamma Engine will come with a range of processing enhancements including super resolution, dynamic contrast, colour space mapping, anti-aliasing and noise reduction. The upcoming Smart TV will support MEMC technology. Apart from this, the upcoming mid-range Smart TV will come with Dolby Vision certification.

SonyLIV Premium subscription prices increased in India

Sony has announced the launch of its re-designed SonyLIV application with more content and originals. The streaming service has also hiked the price of its subscription by almost 200 per cent. With the latest price revision, the monthly subscription is priced at Rs 299, six-month subscription for Rs 699 and one-year subscription is priced at Rs 999. Earlier, the subscription was available for Rs 99 for one month, Rs 299 for six months and Rs 499 for one-year subscription.

Twitter introduces new voice tweets for its users

Twitter has announced the launch of a new feature on its platform. The company has added new voice tweets feature on its platform. The feature is currently available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS to start but in the coming weeks, everyone on iOS will get this feature. Coming to the voice tweets, it basically lets users record audio as a tweet. There will be a new icon with wavelengths when you open Tweet composer. Users need to tap on this button to record their voice.

OnePlus 7,7 Pro Open Beta 15 update brings one-handed mode, dark mode toggle and more

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 15 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The update brings June 2020 security patch, dark mode toggle option along with bug fixes and improvements. The new beta build brings dedicated dark mode quick toggle button. The toggle button is accessible on the notification bar, alongside other quick toggles.

HMD Global teases Nokia 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

HMD Global has teased that it will launch a Nokia smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. As per reports, this phone could be the upcoming Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 7.3 smartphone. The company has reportedly postponed the launch date of the said smartphones to Q4. The launch timings will depend on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how quickly it can be controlled across the globe.

Huawei announces Global EMUI 10.1, Magic UI 3.1 update schedule

Huawei has announced the EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1 update roadmap available for the global Huawei and Honor smartphones. The brand has revealed the update timeline for smartphones like Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 10 series and more. As per the announcement, a total of 16 Huawei phones and 4 Honor phones will get the latest EMUI 10.1 update based on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 finally gets blood pressure monitoring support

Samsung has today announced that the Samsung Health Monitor application has been launched in South Korea. From today, Galaxy Watch Active 2 users in Korea can access the Samsung Health Monitor app. To monitor blood pressure on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, users will need to first calibrate with a traditional cuff.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual price again hiked in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi 8A Dual phones have again received a price hike in India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has got a price hike of Rs 500, while the Redmi 8A Dual price has been increased by Rs 300 in India.