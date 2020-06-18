Advertisement

Realme X3 series, OnePlus TV series feature, SonyLIV Premium price hike, Huawei EMUI 10.1 and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2020 8:07 pm

Latest News

From zoom end-to-end encryption to OnePlus TV confirmed features, here is the daily news wrap from The Mobile Indian.

 

The TMI Daily News Wrap will provide a brief of every major technology news covered in one day, which is helpful for those who have limited time to stay updated with the latest technology news. So, without further ado, here is TMI Daily News Wrap.

 



 

Realme X3 series confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive in India ahead of launch on June 25

 

Realme X3 series will be launched in India on June 25. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the series with Realme X3 and Realme X3 Zoom smartphones will be launched exclusively on Flipkart. The teaser on Flipkart has revealed that the Realme X3  series will feature Starry Mode and Nightscape 4.0 mode. It brings features like AI Super Nightscape, Tripod Mode, and Ultra Nightscape. As per the listing, the Realme X3 series will be a Flipkart Unique products.

 

Zoom to offer end-to-end encryption for all its users

 

Zoom has announced that it will offer end-to-end encryption for video calls. The company has revealed that it will offer this feature to all Zoom users across the globe. The company has confirmed that the end-to-end encryption will be available to both free and paid users. The company has revealed that it will begin with the early beta trial of the end-to-end encryption in July 2020.

 

OnePlus TV series to feature DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine and more

 

OnePlus has confirmed some key features of the upcoming Smart TV series. To start with, the company has revealed that both the Smart TV series will come with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The brand says that both the entry-level series and mid-segment model will come with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

 

OnePlus has also revealed that the mid-segment model will come with Gamma Engine to enhance the viewing experience and picture quality. The Gamma Engine will come with a range of processing enhancements including super resolution, dynamic contrast, colour space mapping, anti-aliasing and noise reduction. The upcoming Smart TV will support MEMC technology. Apart from this, the upcoming mid-range Smart TV will come with Dolby Vision certification.

 

SonyLIV Premium subscription prices increased in India

 

Sony has announced the launch of its re-designed SonyLIV application with more content and originals. The streaming service has also hiked the price of its subscription by almost 200 per cent. With the latest price revision, the monthly subscription is priced at Rs 299, six-month subscription for Rs 699 and one-year subscription is priced at Rs 999. Earlier, the subscription was available for Rs 99 for one month, Rs 299 for six months and Rs 499 for one-year subscription.

 

Twitter introduces new voice tweets for its users

 

Twitter has announced the launch of a new feature on its platform. The company has added new voice tweets feature on its platform. The feature is currently available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS to start but in the coming weeks, everyone on iOS will get this feature. Coming to the voice tweets, it basically lets users record audio as a tweet. There will be a new icon with wavelengths when you open Tweet composer. Users need to tap on this button to record their voice.

 

OnePlus 7,7 Pro Open Beta 15 update brings one-handed mode, dark mode toggle and more

 

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 15 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The update brings June 2020 security patch, dark mode toggle option along with bug fixes and improvements. The new beta build brings dedicated dark mode quick toggle button. The toggle button is accessible on the notification bar, alongside other quick toggles.

 

HMD Global teases Nokia 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

 

HMD Global has teased that it will launch a Nokia smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. As per reports, this phone could be the upcoming Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 7.3 smartphone. The company has reportedly postponed the launch date of the said smartphones to Q4. The launch timings will depend on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how quickly it can be controlled across the globe.

 

Huawei announces Global EMUI 10.1, Magic UI 3.1 update schedule

 

Huawei has announced the EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1 update roadmap available for the global Huawei and Honor smartphones. The brand has revealed the update timeline for smartphones like Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 10 series and more. As per the announcement, a total of 16 Huawei phones and 4 Honor phones will get the latest EMUI 10.1 update based on Android 10.

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 finally gets blood pressure monitoring support

 

Samsung has today announced that the Samsung Health Monitor application has been launched in South Korea. From today, Galaxy Watch Active 2 users in Korea can access the Samsung Health Monitor app. To monitor blood pressure on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, users will need to first calibrate with a traditional cuff.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual price again hiked in India

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi 8A Dual phones have again received a price hike in India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has got a price hike of Rs 500, while the Redmi 8A Dual price has been increased by Rs 300 in India.

iQoo 3 Pro price tipped, could launch with 4,500mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC

HRX partners with Flipkart to launch new range of audio devices in India

MG Motors begins production of Hector Plus SUV in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G key specs revealed via Geekbench

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual price again hiked in India

TCL introduces new range of 8K and 4K OLED Smart TVs in India

Latest News from

Tags: OnePlus TV Twitter audio tweets SonyLIV Premium subscription Zoom end-to-end encryption Realme X3 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Huawei EMUI 10.1 Nokia 5G smartphone

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola One Fusion+, Honor 9A, Nokia 5310 feature phone, Realme X3, Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2 and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Android 11 Beta, Redmi 9, BSNL, Jio SecureID app, Sony WH-CH710N and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

Vu Ultra 4K TV, OnePlus TV, Twitter Fleet, Galaxy Note 20 series, Oppo Premium Smartphone, Oppo A52: TMI Daily News Wrap

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop
Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies