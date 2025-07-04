Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Launched in India: All Details

Tecno Pova 7 5G series has been announced in India, consisting of the vanilla and Pro models. The two devices are powered by the same Chipset from MediaTek but differ in terms of RAM version, cameras, display, and wireless charging support. Here’s everything to know about them.

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series: Price, Availability

The Tecno Pova 7 5G is offered in Magic Silver, Oasis Green, and Geek Black colours and is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. With bank offers the effective price comes down to Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively, for a limited time.

The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G comes in Dynamic Grey, Neon Cyan, Geek Black colours and is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. With limited time bank offers, the effective price is Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

The phones will be available from Flipkart starting from July 10. The company will also offer up to 6 months no-cost EMI payment method from leading banks.

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series: Specifications

The Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch (1224 x 2720 pixels) 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 2304Hz PWM Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Pova 7 5G sports a 6.78-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ flat LTPS LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits HBM brightness.

The Pova 7 5G series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM on Pova 7, LPDDR5 RAM on Pova 7 Pro 5G, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage on both. The Pova 7 5G has a hybrid SIM slot for expandable storage while the Pova 7 Pro 5G doesn’t support the same. They run on HiOS 15 based on Android 15.

The Pova 7 5G gets a 50MP f/1.6 primary camera and a light sensor. It features a 13MP f/2.2 sensor on the front. The Pro model has a 64MP f/1.7 Sony IMX682 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 Aperture joined by an LED flash. It also has a 13MP f/2.2 front facing camera.

The devices are backed by a 6000mAh battery with 45W wired charging. The Pro model supports 30W wireless charging as well. The Pova 7 5G series has a new Delta Light Interface at the back which borders the camera module and includes 104 mini LED lights that sync with music, notifications, volume, and charging.

Connectivity options on the two include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. They also have stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and are IP64 rated for dust and water resistance. The Pro model has an in-display fingerprint sensor while the vanilla model has a side-mounted one.