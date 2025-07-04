Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series Launched in India: Things to Know

Huawei Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches have been announced in India including the Watch Fit 4 and the Watch Fit 4 Pro. The new Huawei watches feature AMOLED displays, SpO2 monitoring, a battery life of up to 10 days, and much more. The launch comes shortly after Watch Fit 3 India launch which happened in April earlier this year. Here are all their details to know about.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series: Price, Availability

The Fit 4 is priced at Rs 12,999 and is available in Black, White, Purple, and Gray band options. The Watch Fit 4 Pro is priced at Rs 20,999 and is available in Green Nylon, Blue Fluoroelastomer, and Black Fluoroelastomer bands.

Both are available to purchase through Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and rtcindia.net.

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series: Features

Both models come with a lightweight 550 MPa aluminium body and are offered with Nylon or Fluoroelastomer straps for comfort and versatility.

At the front, the smartwatches sport a 1.82-inch AMOLED Display boasting a Resolution of 480 x 408 pixels, 347 PPI, and an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits. Navigating the interface is made easy with a rotating crown-style home button and a secondary side button.

The Watch Fit 4 Pro stands out with a more comprehensive sensor suite, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer, temperature sensor, ECG, and a depth sensor. The standard Watch Fit 4 retains essential tracking capabilities with an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, ambient light sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and a barometer.

Both smartwatches are rated for 5 ATM water resistance. The Pro variant adds IP6X dust resistance and complies with IEC 60529:2013 standard level 6, offering diving capabilities up to 40 metres.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2 with BR and BLE support, as well as NFC. Users can also make and receive calls via Bluetooth, thanks to the built-in mic and speaker. A built-in GPS system enables accurate activity tracking outdoors.

With over 100 workout modes, the smartwatches cater to a wide range of fitness activities. The new Health Glance 2.0 feature enables users to monitor heart rate, ECG, sleep, SpO2, and more. Battery life is rated for up to 10 days, though it drops to around four days with Always-On Display enabled. Charging is handled via a magnetic PIN system.

Additional smart features include Live View notifications, customizable watch faces, weather updates, and camera and music control. All functions are supported through the HUAWEI Health app on Android and iOS.