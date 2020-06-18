SonyLIV Premium subscription prices increased in India, adds new look and content

The streaming service has also hiked the price of its subscription by almost 200 per cent.

Sony has announced the launch of its re-designed SonyLIV application with more content and originals. The streaming service has also hiked the price of its subscription by almost 200 per cent.

With the latest price revision, the monthly subscription is priced at Rs 299, six-month subscription for Rs 699 and one-year subscription is priced at Rs 999. Earlier, the subscription was available for Rs 99 for one month, Rs 299 for six months and Rs 499 for one-year subscription. The company has revealed that it will provide a host of new content along with original series with the re-designed application.

At the launch, the company has introduced two new originals including Jimmy Shergill-starrer thriller You Honor and Ranvir Shorey-starrer dark comedy movie Kadakh. Your Honor is based on a Israeli original Kvodo and the story revolves around a judge who obstructs justice when his son is involved in a hit-and-run case. Kadakh, on the other hand, is a dark comedy about a couple trying to hide a dead body during Diwali celebration.

The company has also revealed other Indian originals including Avrodh: The Seige Within, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which is based on real-life 1992 stock market scam, Undekhi and more. With this, the streaming service is all set to give a stiff competition to the likes of Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more, which also offers a variety of shows and movies to its customers. However, it would be interesting to see whether the company will be able to deliver the same with its revamped streaming service.