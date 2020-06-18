Advertisement

OnePlus TV series to feature DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2020 11:58 am

Latest News

The company has confirmed some key features of the upcoming Smart TV series.

OnePlus is all set to launch two new OnePlus TV series in India on July 2. Now, ahead of official launch, the company has confirmed some key features of the upcoming Smart TV series. 

 

To start with, the company has revealed that both the Smart TV series will come with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The brand says that both the entry-level series and mid-segment model will come with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. 

 

Furthermore, OnePlus claims that DCI-P3 colour gamut is important to deliver a rich colour experience on a TV. The brand says that the display on the OnePlus TV series will be known as OnePlus Cinematic Display. “We call it the OnePlus Cinematic Display: the display that gives you truly cinematic experience right at home,” the company said. 

 

Moving on, OnePlus has also revealed that the mid-segment model will come with Gamma Engine to enhance the viewing experience and picture quality. The Gamma Engine will come with a range of processing enhancements including super resolution, dynamic contrast, colour space mapping, anti-aliasing and noise reduction. The upcoming Smart TV will support MEMC technology. Apart from this, the upcoming mid-range Smart TV will come with Dolby Vision certification.

 

Previously, the upcoming Smart TVs have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification revealing some key details. The listing reveals two OnePlus Smart TVs with model numbers 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00. This means that the upcoming Smart TV will be available in two options including 32 inches and 43 inches. 

 

The H in the model number of the 32-inch model could mean that the Smart TV will feature an HD panel with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, while the ‘F’ in the 43-inch model could mean Full HD panel with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Both the Smart TVs are listed to support Bluetooth v5.0.

 

OnePlus introduces OnePlus TV Product Ninjas programme in India

OnePlus TV now supports dedicated Amazon Prime Video section on Oxygen Play

OnePlus TV series will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India, company teases

OnePlus TV 32-inch and 43-inch spotted on Bluetooth SIG ahead of July 2 launch

Latest News from OnePlus

Tags: OnePlus TV OnePlus TV series OnePlus TV launch OnePlus TV features OnePlus India

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung introduces The Frame 2020 and 10 new Smart TVs in India

Shinco rolls out a new Uniwall UI update for its Smart TVs in India

Xiaomi leads India smart TV market but for how long?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop
Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies