OnePlus TV series to feature DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine and more

The company has confirmed some key features of the upcoming Smart TV series.

OnePlus is all set to launch two new OnePlus TV series in India on July 2. Now, ahead of official launch, the company has confirmed some key features of the upcoming Smart TV series.

To start with, the company has revealed that both the Smart TV series will come with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The brand says that both the entry-level series and mid-segment model will come with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Furthermore, OnePlus claims that DCI-P3 colour gamut is important to deliver a rich colour experience on a TV. The brand says that the display on the OnePlus TV series will be known as OnePlus Cinematic Display. “We call it the OnePlus Cinematic Display: the display that gives you truly cinematic experience right at home,” the company said.

Moving on, OnePlus has also revealed that the mid-segment model will come with Gamma Engine to enhance the viewing experience and picture quality. The Gamma Engine will come with a range of processing enhancements including super resolution, dynamic contrast, colour space mapping, anti-aliasing and noise reduction. The upcoming Smart TV will support MEMC technology. Apart from this, the upcoming mid-range Smart TV will come with Dolby Vision certification.

Previously, the upcoming Smart TVs have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification revealing some key details. The listing reveals two OnePlus Smart TVs with model numbers 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00. This means that the upcoming Smart TV will be available in two options including 32 inches and 43 inches.

The H in the model number of the 32-inch model could mean that the Smart TV will feature an HD panel with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, while the ‘F’ in the 43-inch model could mean Full HD panel with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Both the Smart TVs are listed to support Bluetooth v5.0.