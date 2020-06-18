Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets blood pressure monitoring support

To monitor blood pressure on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, users will need to first calibrate with a traditional cuff.

Samsung has today announced that the Samsung Health Monitor application has been launched in South Korea. From today, Galaxy Watch Active 2 users in Korea can access the Samsung Health Monitor app.



To monitor blood pressure on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, users will need to first calibrate with a traditional cuff. They will then be able to tap to “Measure” the blood pressure anytime, anywhere through pulse wave analysis via the Galaxy Watch Active2 wrist sensors. The Samsung Health Monitor app analyzes the relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure change to determine the blood pressure.



When you measure your blood pressure with the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the measurement results can be synced to the Samsung Health Monitor app on your Galaxy phone. You can track your blood pressure by days, weeks or months and choose to share this information with your doctor for review or consultation.



Electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking will also be supported on the Samsung Health Monitor app in South Korea within the third quarter of this year. Together, the blood pressure and ECG technology will help users monitor and manage their health by providing on-demand measurements.



It also means that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 now boasts some of Samsung’s most advanced health and wellness capabilities to date, offering users a range of services to help track exercise, sleep, stress and much more. It provides users with an easy and convenient way to monitor their wellbeing and receive added health insights.



To measure blood pressure, users must have the Samsung Health Monitor app installed on both the Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Galaxy smartphone. The Samsung Health Monitor app is automatically installed on the Galaxy Watch Active2 by updating the Watch Software to the latest version via the Galaxy Wearable app. The smartwatch app will then open a link, which will direct users to the smartphone app download page in the Galaxy Store app.



TaeJong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Samsung Electronics, said, “The launch of the Samsung Health Monitor app demonstrates Samsung’s dedication to providing accessible and convenient healthcare for all by integrating advanced hardware and best-in-class software technology. We’re delighted that Galaxy Watch Active2 users in Korea can now access the new app and receive insights to help them manage their health. We look forward to expanding the app to all future Galaxy Watch products.”