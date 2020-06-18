Advertisement

Realme X3 series confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive in India ahead of launch on June 25

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2020 10:48 am

The teaser on Flipkart has revealed that the Realme X3 series will feature Starry Mode feature, Nightscape 4.0 and a new Tripod mode.
Realme X3 series will be launched in India on June 25. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the series with Realme X3 and Realme X3 Zoom smartphones will be launched exclusively on Flipkart.

The famous e-commerce website is running a teaser hinting the availability of both the smartphones on the platform. There is a ‘Notify Me' button which will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.

The teaser on Flipkart has revealed that the Realme X3  series will feature Starry Mode and Nightscape 4.0 mode. It brings features like AI Super Nightscape, Tripod Mode, and Ultra Nightscape. As per the listing, the Realme X3 series will be a Flipkart Unique products.

Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched last month in Europe while Realme X3 is yet to be launched. Realme X3 SuperZoom may be launched in India with a different processor. To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a Snapdragon 855+ processor in the European market.

 

The Realme X3 is reported to have similar specs to the SuperZoom edition, only differing in camera specifications. As per previously leaked specs, Realme X3 will come with a Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which was introduced last year. The phone will come with 8GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system. This means that it will come loaded with Realme UI.

The specs of Realme X3 SuperZoom are already known. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging and it runs Android 10 with Realme UI. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.




Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

