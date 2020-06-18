Advertisement

Huawei announces Global EMUI 10.1, Magic UI 3.1 update schedule

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2020 12:27 pm

EMUI 10.1 was originally announced back in March, along with the Huawei P40 series of devices.
Huawei has announced the EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1 update roadmap available for the global Huawei and Honor smartphones. The brand has revealed the update timeline for smartphones like Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 10 series and more.

Huawei revealed the update timeline in a blog post. The EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1 for Huawei and Honor smartphones, will start rolling out later this month. As per the announcement, a total of 16 Huawei phones and 4 Honor phones will get the latest EMUI 10.1 update based on Android 10.


The Huawei devices which will get the update are Huawei P30, P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Porsche Design Mate 20 RS, Mate 20 X, Mate 20 X (5G), nova 5T, Mate Xs, P40 lite, nova 7i, Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Pro 5G, MatePad Pro, and MediaPad M6 10.8.

Honor devices that will get the Magic UI 3.1 update are HONOR View30 Pro, HONOR 20, HONOR 20 Pro, and HONOR View20. As of now, the company hasn’t unveiled a specific timeline for the rollout.

One should regularly check for a notification in the eligible phones for the update or can check for the EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1 update on the phone by following this path: Settings > About phone > System update. Once you receive the update, it is recommended that you install under a strong Wi-Fi connection.

EMUI 10.1 was originally announced back in March, along with the Huawei P40 series of devices. It includes new features for the Huawei phones like the optimized UI experience, Always on Display (AOD), new fingerprint unlock animations, multi-window functionality, floating notifications, Huawei’s MeeTime video chat service, Celia voice assistant, multi-window functionality and much more.

