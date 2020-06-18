Advertisement

OnePlus 7,7 Pro Open Beta 15 update brings one-handed mode, dark mode toggle and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2020 11:24 am

The toggle button is accessible on the notification bar, alongside other quick toggles.
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 15 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The update brings June 2020 security patch, dark mode toggle option along with bug fixes and improvements.

The company has posted a detailed changelog of the update on its forum. It is important to note that this is a beta update and it might not be as stable as the official OTA. So, it is important to backup all the data before installing the latest version of the Open Beta update. Users running stable build can also install the new update manually by downloading the update package when it becomes available.

The official changelog reveals that the new beta build brings dedicated dark mode quick toggle button. The toggle button is accessible on the notification bar, alongside other quick toggles. Like the recent update for the 7T, this OxygenOS Open Beta 15 build returns the one-handed mode, which can be enabled by heading within the Quick Gestures sub-menu. The one-handed mode will be activated when a user pulls the screen down with a swipe down on the left or right edge. One can swipe back to restore it to normal size.

The Android Security Patch for June 2020 is also a part of this update. The OnePlus brand logo has been updated for a refreshed look. The Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement has also been added. The step counter's accuracy for recording movement has also been improved. Lastly, the company has moved the frequently dialed contacts to within the dialing interface for quick access.

Here are the latest open beta builds for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Changelog

System
1. Added a shortcut to switch to Dark Mode in notification bar (scroll down to enable)
2. Fixed the sharp edges of application cards in the recent apps screen
3. Fixed the screen flashing issue after locking the device
4. Updated OnePlus Brand Logo for a refreshed look
5. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06

Bluetooth
1. Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement.

Shelf
1. Refined the step counter's accuracy for recording the movement
    
Phone
1. The frequently dialed contacts will now be available in the dialing interface

