Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 11:44 am

The company has revealed that it will launch the Realme X3 series in the country on June 25.
Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its latest Realme X3 series in India. The company has revealed that it will launch the Realme X3 series in the country on June 25. 

 

The brand has also hinted that it will launch Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones during the launch event. The online launch event will kickstart at 12:30 PM IST onwards on the company's social media platforms and YouTube channel. The company has already launched Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone, though Realme X3 is yet to be launched. 

 

Previously leaked specs reveal that Realme X3 will come with a Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which was introduced last year. The phone will come with 8GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system. This means that it will come loaded with Realme UI.

 

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging and it runs Android 10 with realme UI.


Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

 

