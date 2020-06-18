Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual price again hiked in India

Xiaomi did not reveal the reason behind the increasing rates for their smartphones.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi 8A Dual phones have again received a price hike in India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has got a price hike of Rs 500, while the Redmi 8A Dual price has been increased by Rs 300 in India.



The revised prices are now reflecting on Mi.com and Amazon and is soon expected to be revised in offline stores as well. Xiaomi did not reveal the reason behind the increasing rates for their smartphones.



The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is now priced in India at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs 18,499. This is a Rs 500 increase as these models were earlier priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 17,999, respectively. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has not received ant price hike and it still retails at Rs 19,999.



After an increase of Rs 300, the Redmi 8A Dual is now priced at Rs 8,299 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is still available at Rs 7,499. The company also recently launched a new variant with 3GB + 64GB storage at Rs 8,999. The price of this new variant remains the same.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and a has 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.





Redmi 8A Dual has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. The phone sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.





