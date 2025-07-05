Itel City 100 Smartphone Launched in India with a Free Magnetic Speaker

Itel City 100 has been announced in India as the brand’s first City series phone that is a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone and packs IP64 rated protection, making it resistant to rain, the occasional spillages and is completely dust proof. Here are all the other details of the new device.

Itel City 100: Price, Availability

The City 100 is priced at Rs 7,599 and is available in colours such as Fairy Purple, Navy Blue and Pure Titanium, in retail stores across India. itel is also offering a free magnetic speaker worth Rs 2,999 with the City 100 smartphone. It also offers a free screen replacement within 100 days.

Itel City 100: Specifications

The City 100 from Itel sports a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ Resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 83.5% colour gamut, and 700nits HBM brightness. The smartphone features a 13MP rear primary sensor paired with an IR blaster below it. There is an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by a Unisoc T7250 SoC. The device packs 4GB RAM along with up to 8GB virtual RAM. It is offered with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage that’s expandable.

The device is backed by a 5,200mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast wired charging. The Itel City 100 runs on Android 14 operating system. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Dual-SIM 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. There’s also a single speaker at the bottom of the device and it is IP64 rated as well.