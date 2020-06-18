HMD Global teases Nokia 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 690 chipset

This phone could be the upcoming Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 7.3 smartphone

Qualcomm recently announced the launch of its latest Snapdragon 690 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. Now HMD Global has teased that it will launch a Nokia smartphone powered by this new chipset.



Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global has teased the upcoming phone on his Twitter handle. As per his tweet, this Nokia smartphone will be running Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC.

Congratulations @cristianoamon and the awesome team at @Qualcomm for the launch of #Snapdragon 690 Mobile Platform! We are excited to bring our Nokia Phones vision of a truly global, future proof 5G experience at an even more affordable price with this transformational platform! pic.twitter.com/yctqfE13sY — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) June 17, 2020



As per reports, this phone could be the upcoming Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 7.3 smartphone. The company has reportedly postponed the launch date of the said smartphones to Q4. The launch timings will depend on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how quickly it can be controlled across the globe.



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform is made using an 8nm process and it is the first chipset in the series to support 4K HDR support. It comes with an octa-core configuration with two Cortex A77 cores clocked at up to 2GHz and six Cortex A55 cores clocked at up to 1.7GHz. It also comes with the support of up to 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution. The chipset also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology.

Nokia 7.3 will feature quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera along with a depth camera, a macro camera, and an ultra-wide shooter. The smartphone could come with a 48-megapixel main sensor with Zeiss optics instead of the 64-megapixel camera.

Nokia 6.3 will feature a Zeiss-branded quad rear camera setup. The phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 670/675 processor. For the display, Nokia 6.3 may sport a tear-drop notch like Nokia 5.3 but will be a PureDisplay like its predecessor Nokia 6.2. The phone might come at a starting price of 249 Euros for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.