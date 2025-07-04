Google Pixel 10 Series Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Alongside Other Pixel Products

Google Pixel 10 series storage variants and colour options have been leaked ahead of the expected launch next month. The devices’ specifications as well as renders have already been leaked before. Alongside, the colour options for other upcoming Pixel products have also been revealed through a new leak.

The leak comes from tipster Arsene Lupin on X, according to whom the Pixel 10 series storage variants will include 128GB/256GB for Pixel 10, 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB for Pixel 10 Pro, and 256GB/512GB/1TB for Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. These remain identical to last year’s Pixel 9 series. Leaked specs suggest that the Pixel 10 will come with 12GB RAM while the remaining three Pro models will come with 16GB of RAM as standard across variants.

As for colour options, the base Pixel 10 will come in Obsidian, Frost, Lemongrass, and Indigo shades, while the 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade hues. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be sold in Moonstone and Jade shades.

Coming to accessories, the Pixel wired and wireless chargers will be available in a Rock Candy shade. The Pixel Buds 2a will be available in Hazel, Strawberry, Iris, and Fog Light shades, while the Buds Pro 2 will be launched in a new Sterling shade. It is unclear whether the Pro model will be available in more colours options or a single shade.

Lastly, the Google Pixel Watch 4 will come in Wi-Fi and LTE variants in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Its colour combos will include Black/Obsidian, Gold/Lemon, Moonstone Silver/Iris, and Silver/Porcelain.

It will be available with a huge selection of watch bands, where the 2-Tone Leather Band will come in Jade, the Active Band in Iris, Lemongrass, and Moonstone, the Active Sport Band in Indigo, Lemongrass, Moonstone, Peony, the Crafted Leather Band in Moonstone, the Metal Mesh Band in Matte Black, Polished Silver, the Performance Loop Band in Moonstone and the Woven Band in Indigo. The Gradient Stretch Bands will come in Lemongrass/Frost, Moonstone, Obsidian/Hazel, and Peony/Iris shades.