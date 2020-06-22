Realme Narzo 10A, Amazfit Stratos 3, Oppo A11k, Vu Cinema TV series, Realme C11 and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

From Realme Narzo 10A new variant launch to Realme C11, here are all the new daily news in the tech world.

Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to launch soon

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone known as Realme C11. The smartphone will be launched in Malaysia soon. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be based on the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Interestingly, MediaTek is yet to announce the launch of its upcoming Helio G35 chipset.







Realme Narzo 10A new variant launched in India for Rs 9,999

Realme has announced the launch of a new variant in the country. The new variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The new model is priced at Rs 9,999. With this, Realme Narzo 10A is available in two options: 3GB RAM + 32GB for Rs 8,499 and 4GB RAM + 64GB for Rs 9,999. The new variant comes in So White and So Blue colour options.

Vu Cinema Smart TV series launched in India

Vu Televisions has today announced the launch of its latest series of Smart TVs in India. Dubbed as Vu Cinema Smart TV series, the series will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from June 23, 2020, 12:00 AM onwards. The Smart TV is available in two sizes: 32-inch for Rs 12,999 and 43-inch for Rs 21,999.

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue colour variant to launch soon in India

Oppo is all set to launch a new colour variant of Oppo F15 smartphone. The new Blazing Blue colour variant of Oppo F15 has been teased by the company in a promo video on its YouTube channel.

Oppo A11k launched in India for Rs 8,990

Oppo has launched its new smartphone in India which is dubbed as Oppo A11k for Rs 8,990. It comes in Deep Blue and Flowing Silver colour options. Oppo A11k is now available for sale on Amazon and major offline stores across the country.

Amazfit Stratos 3 with 1.34-inch colour touch display, 80 sports modes launched in India for Rs 13,999

Huami Corporation has today launched Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch in India for Rs 13,999. Starting today, June 22 onwards, customers can purchase Amazfit Stratos 3 on the company's website and the product will be live on Flipkart tonight at 8 PM onwards.

Asus Big Saving Days on Flipkart: Offers on Asus ROG Phone II, Asus 5z, Max Pro M2 and more

Asus in partnership with Flipkart has announced “Big Saving Days” starting from June 23 to June 27. The sale will start 4 Hrs early for Plus Members i.e 20:00 Hrs on June 22nd to 23:59 Hrs on June 27.

Realme XT new update brings charging animation, Realme PaySa, June security patch and more

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme XT smartphone. The update brings June Security Patch along with other improvements. New update adds Realme PaySa and Realme Link. It also adds charging animation on the lock screen and charging decimal display on the lock screen while charging.

Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo F15 price slashed in India

Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo F15 have received up to Rs 3,000 price cut in India. Oppo Reno 2F is now priced at Rs 21,990 while the Oppo F15 is now priced at Rs 18,990 for the solo 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants.

boAt Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless earbuds launched for Rs 2,999

Audio brand boAt has launched their latest offering, the boAt Airdopes 511V2 portable True Wireless earbuds. The boAt Airdopes 511v2 are priced at Rs 2,999 and come in an Active black colour. The product carry's a 1-year warranty and is available for purchase on Amazon India.

Gionee Smart Life Watches launched at a starting price of Rs 2,499

Gionee has today announced three Smart ‘Life’ Watches in its new G buddy portfolio of wearables and accessories. The GSW3-Senorita smart watch is available for Rs 3,499, GSW4 with 'Always On' display is priced at Rs 4599 while the cheaper model GSW5 will cost Rs 2,499. Gionee Smart ‘Life’ Watches will go on sale on Flipkart from 23rd June for regular customers whereas Flipkart Plus customers can access it early, evening of 22nd June.

Realme Watch receives an update with improved notification management, battery optimizations and more

Realme has rolled out a software update, sporting version number 81.0 to the Realme Watch. The new update brings seven new watch UI languages, optimises battery life on the Realme Watch alongwith some bug fixes and improvements in battery life.