Oppo F15 Blazing Blue colour variant to launch soon in India

Oppo is all set to launch a new colour variant of Oppo F15 smartphone. The new Blazing Blue colour variant of Oppo F15 has been teased by the company in a promo video on its YouTube channel.



Oppo F15 was launched in India earlier this year in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour variants. The Blazing Blue will be the third colour option for the smartphone. Apart from the colour change, the new variant will have the smae specifications as of the earlier two variants.



Oppo F15 is currently priced at Rs 21,990 and it comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option. The phone was initially launched at Rs 19,990 but the company had increased the price of the phone after the GST hike. The Blazing Blue colour variant of Oppo F15 is also listed on Croma’s official website with the same storage at Rs 19,990.



Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 90.7% screen-to-body-ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens with f1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119 degree ultrawide lens with f2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0. Both the front and the rear cameras can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.





The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot for more expandable storage upto 256GB. It runs on ColorOS 6.1.2, based on Android 9 Pie. It is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.