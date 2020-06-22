Advertisement

Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo F15 price slashed in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2020 2:00 pm

At the moment, the new price of Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo F15 is not reflecting on on e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart.
Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo F15 have received up to Rs 3,000 price cut in India. Oppo Reno 2F is now priced at Rs 21,990 while the Oppo F15 is now priced at Rs 18,990 for the solo 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants.

After the GST hike in April this year, Oppo Reno 2F price was Rs 23,490, but now the smartphone can be purchased at Rs 21,990. Similarly, Oppo F15 price was hiked to Rs 21,990 after GST effect. Now after the price cut, the phone can be purchased at Rs 18,990.

At the moment, the new price of Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo F15 is not reflecting on on e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart. But it is applicable through offline retailers in the country, as Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom tipped the price cut on his Twitter handle.

 



Oppo Reno 2F has a 4000mAh battery and runs Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.1. The smartphone features MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It sports a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. At the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera.

Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution. The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel 119 degree ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. It runs on ColorOS 6.1.2 based Android 9 Pie and is backed up by 4,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Oppo F15 Blazing Blue colour variant is set to launch soon in India. The new Blazing Blue colour variant of Oppo F15 has been teased by the company in a promo video on its YouTube channel. Oppo F15 was launched in India earlier this year in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour variants.

