Redmi 15 5G Details Leaked Ahead of Potential India Launch

Redmi 15 5G details have been leaked ahead of potential India launch of the handset. The device’s USP will reportedly be its huge 7000mAh battery. Aside from that, the design of the handset has also been revealed through the leak. Here’s everything to know about the Redmi 15 5G.

Redmi 15 5G Details: India Launch, Specs, Design

Redmi India has begun teasing the launch of a new device via its own website and Amazon India, confirming availability through its own website and the e-commerce platform. While the company didn’t reveal anything else apart from hinting towards a big battery, it is expected that the smartphone is going to be the Redmi 15 5G.

A report from XiaomiTime suggests that the brand will not only unveil the Redmi 15 5G in India, but also the Redmi 15C. Leak from Md.Yasin on X suggests that the Redmi 15 5G will be available in three colours. However, it is unclear whether all of them would make it to India or not. The device appears to have a rectangular camera module on the back along with three circular cutouts out of which two will have cameras.

Amongst the Redmi 15 5G details leaked by the user, there are also the specs of the device, suggesting it will sport a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with up to 144HZ refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset will likely on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box.

There is a 7000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies, an 8MP front-facing camera is included.

Additionally, connectivity options should include support for Bluetooth, a Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and will be IP64 rated as well.