AppleCare One Plan Introduced for Comprehensive Protection of Your Apple Products

AppleCare One plan was introduced by Apple on Wednesday, which the company describes as a new way for customers to cover multiple Apple products with one simple plan. For USD 19.99, customers can protect up to three products in one plan while adding products to the plan would require an additional fee.

AppleCare One includes all of the benefits that come with AppleCare+, including unlimited repairs for accidents like drops and spills, 24/7 priority support from Apple experts, quick and convenient Apple-certified service, and battery coverage. AppleCare One also expands theft and loss protection beyond iPhone to also cover iPad and Apple Watch.

AppleCare One pricing is the same regardless of the products that are covered, meaning a customer can enrol their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and save up to $11 a month over enrolling in separate AppleCare+ plans for each device. Additional items can be added for $5.99 per month each.

With AppleCare One, customers can now add products they already own that are up to four years old (up to 1 year old for headphones) if they are in good condition. To verify the condition, the devices will may be required to undergo diagnostic check using a customer’s iPhone or iPad, or at an Apple Store, prior to being added to the plan.

This provides customers with more opportunities to protect their devices, even beyond the current 60-day window to purchase AppleCare+.

Furthermore, when a customer trades in a covered product directly to Apple, it is automatically removed from their AppleCare One plan and replaced with the new device. In addition, as a monthly plan, AppleCare One makes it easy for customers to maintain coverage for as long as they’d like across as many products as they want, including the ability to move products in and out of their plan at any time.