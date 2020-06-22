Advertisement

Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to launch soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2020 10:35 am

The smartphone will be launched in Malaysia soon.
Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone known as Realme C11. The smartphone will be launched in Malaysia soon. 

 

The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be based on the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Interestingly, MediaTek is yet to announce the launch of its upcoming Helio G35 chipset. Recently, we exclusively reported that Micromax is also working on two smartphones that will be launched in India in August. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the smartphones will be based on MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 chipset. 

 

Moving on, the company has also teased the design of the upcoming smartphone. The teaser reveals that the phone will come in the Green colour option. One can see a dark green strip running across the left corner of the back panel. The base of the strip comes with the Realme logo. The Malaysian publications report that the upcoming smartphone will come with a 5000mAh battery and it will support 10W charging. That said, no other information is available about the upcoming smartphone. 

 

Meanwhile, Realme has revealed that it will launch Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme Buds Q in India on June 25. 

 

The brand has also hinted that it will launch Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones during the launch event. The online launch event will kickstart at 12:30 PM IST onwards on the company's social media platforms and YouTube channel. The company has already launched Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone, though Realme X3 is yet to be launched.

