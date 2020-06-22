Amazfit Stratos 3 with 1.34-inch colour touch display, 80 sports modes launched in India for Rs 13,999

Amazfit Stratos 3 features 1.34 inch (320×320 pixels) full round transflective display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating.

Huami Corporation has today launched Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch in India for Rs 13,999. Starting today, June 22 onwards, customers can purchase Amazfit Stratos 3 on the company's website and the product will be live on Flipkart tonight at 8 PM onwards.



Huami has partnered with PR Innovations, a leading technology importer, to market and distribute Amazfit Stratos 3 in India.



Amazfit Stratos 3 features 1.34 inch (320×320 pixels) full round transflective display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating. It is powered with a dual-chip & dual operating system for both professional sports and daily life. It is equipped with a 35-70-hour continuous GPS tracker.



The Stratos 3 is a dedicated smartwatch for athletes and sports enthusiasts and it is equipped with FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis algorithm. Stratos 3 features 80 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and FIRST BEAT professional-level sports analysis for skills improvement and injury prevention.



The device packs a 300mAh battery. It comes with 14days battery life and 5 ATM water-resistant to be worn during swimming as well as running, walking, cycling and other activities. The device has built-in activity profiles like Ultra-Endurance Mode, VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and Recovery Time Data.



Amazfit Stratos 3, can connect to the Amazfit App via Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE 5.0 and provides a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection. It comes with four physical buttons for easy management despite the sweat. Huami’s BioTracker optical sensor provides high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning and heart rate interval values. The silicon strap also makes the watch very comfortable and breathable for sports. The Elite Edition features an ultra-resistant sapphire crystal and soft, durable fluorubber strap.



With power-adjustable sports modes for endurance activities, the smartwatch incorporates three-mode/four-satellite GPS positioning chip that provides increased speed and trajectory accuracy. GPS+ GLONASS / GPS+GALILEO / GPS+BEIDOU. The device also provides internal music storage (400 songs approx.) and connectivity to Bluetooth headsets to enjoy a phone-free workout.



Commenting on the launch Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said, “It is a privilege for us to announce our most awaited professional sports watch in the Indian wearable market. It’s been an excellent & seamless journey in India, and we are expecting to get the same acceptance for Stratos 3, a smartwatch designed for athletes, sport & fitness enthusiasts. Stratos 3 is a compact watch for athletes and high endurance sports workout; it is a perfect partner for workout sessions. This smartwatch comes with some exciting advanced functionalities making it a must-have for sports enthusiasts at an interesting price bracket. We are looking forward to receiving a positive response from the Indian market.”



