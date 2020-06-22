Gionee Smart Life Watches launched at a starting price of Rs 2,499

Gionee Smart ‘Life’ Watches will go on sale on Flipkart from 23rd June for regular customers.

Gionee has today announced three Smart ‘Life’ Watches in its new G buddy portfolio of wearables and accessories. The GSW3-Senorita smart watch is available for Rs 3,499, GSW4 with 'Always On' display is priced at Rs 4599 while the cheaper model GSW5 will cost Rs 2,499.



Gionee Smart ‘Life’ Watches will go on sale on Flipkart from 23rd June for regular customers whereas Flipkart Plus customers can access it early, evening of 22nd June.



The GSW3-Senorita smart watch comes in two colour combinations -metallic golden + black leather strap and metallic silver + white leather strap. The GSW4-‘Always On’ display comes with a premium leather strap. The GSW5 Smart ‘Life’ Watch is available in four colours - Perfect Black, Vivid Blue, Matte Grey and Rose Pink.



The GSW3 – Senorita smartwatch is crafted for new age women. The smart watch comes with a built-in alarm and features a sleep tracker that monitors sleep patterns and gives a detailed analysis for a balanced life. It comes with an impressive battery that lasts for up to 3 days. Focused at women wellness, this wearable allows women to monitor and track their monthly period cycles. This smart watch also comes with other unique health and fitness features such as heart rate monitor, water drinking reminder, pedometer, calorie counter and more.



‘Always On’ Transflective display on the GSW4 smartwatch allows user to see the information on the main screen of the smart watch anytime without raising or tapping the display. This smart watch comes with 24hr real-time heart rate monitoring and in-built tracker program to constantly check on workouts, sleep quality, calorie count, step count etc.



The watch also offers a geo-magnetic sensor (compass navigation) and a gravity sensor to monitor activities with greater accuracy. The device has got a powerful 350mAh battery that offers 20 days standby time and 12 days use time, all complete with an alloy metal body and IP68 grade waterproofing for a flawless experience.



The GSW5 Smart ‘Life’ Watch offers 24hr real-time heart rate monitoring, a calorie meter and auto tracking of activity, sleep quality and multi-sports activity tracking. This device is equipped with gravity sensor to monitor activities with greater accuracy designed to fit your health and lifestyle, this smart watch allows user to check blood oxygen on the go.



Users can see their daily fitness progress on its responsive IPS touch display powered by a 160mAh battery, allowing for 15 days standby time and 5 days use time. This smart watch comes with IP68 waterproofing. It allows user to remotely control the smartphone camera for amazing group shots and selfies.



These smart watches are supported by the G Buddy – Smart ‘Life’ app that lets users track their fitness on a real time basis. G Buddy – Smart ‘Life’ app allows users to track workouts, monitor goals and keep a constant count of every movement. Right from calories burnt to heart rate monitor, blood oxygen etc. users can easily access all the health data while on the move. These smart watches are also designed to provide voice call, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Mail notifications. The devices are also compatible with Android Version 5.1 or above and iOS version 9.0 or above.



Commenting on the launch Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, JIPL that manages Gionee in India said, “After a massive success of our first Smart ‘Life’ Watch in India, we are very excited to launch our latest collection of power packed smart watches. The latest range of our Smart ‘Life’ Watches reflect the widespread desire to be physically active and help motivate health conscious people to stay fit and healthy. Leading a healthy and balanced life is no more a choice. An improved sense of personal wellbeing has become the new normal. These Smart ‘Life’ watches are designed as the perfect style and fitness companion of India’s millennial generation. With these variants, we intend to drive wearable adoption among millennial and expect to launch more and more devices outfitted with futuristic style and features.”