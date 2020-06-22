Advertisement

Realme Narzo 10A new variant launched in India for Rs 9,999

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2020 11:17 am

The company has announced the launch of a new variant of the Realme Narzo 10A in the country.
Realme recently introduced its budget-centric smartphone, the Realme Narzo 10A, in India. Now, the company has announced the launch of a new variant in the country. 

 

The new variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The new model is priced at Rs 9,999. With this, Realme Narzo 10A is available in two options: 3GB RAM + 32GB for Rs 8,499 and 4GB RAM + 64GB for Rs 9,999. The new variant comes in So White and So Blue colour options. 

 

The Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM + 64GB option is available for purchase from Realme website and Flipkart starting today from 12:00 noon. Interestingly, the new variant will be available in select states for offline sales including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar and Maharashtra.

 

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, the screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has an expandable memory of up to 256GB.

 

The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The company claims that it delivers 727.7 hours of standby time, 43.9 hours of call time, 10.6 hours of PUBG, 19.4 hours of online music and 20.8 hours of online movies. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.

 

Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera.

 

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.4 x 75.0 x 8.95 mm and it weighs 195 grams.

 

