Asus Big Saving Days on Flipkart: Offers on Asus ROG Phone II, Asus 5z, Max Pro M2 and more

Asus in partnership with Flipkart has announced “Big Saving Days” starting from June 23 to June 27. The sale will start 4 Hrs early for Plus Members i.e 20:00 Hrs on June 22nd to 23:59 Hrs on June 27.



For the sale, consumers can also buy ASUS smartphones like ROG Phone II, ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 and Max M1 smartphones. There will also be a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions on the purchase of Asus smartphones.



As per Asus, ASUS ROG Phone II will be available with Rs 39,999. Government of India increased the GST on smartphones from 12% to 18%. Asus says that the price of ROG Phone II with new GST and depreciated rate impact would have been Rs 42,554 (approximately 12% higher), but as a special gesture for the ROG Fans, ASUS is revising the price of ROG Phone II to ₹ 39,999.





Announcing the new price, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, ASUS India said, “We have been overwhelmed with the love that the community has shown towards the brand ROG and especially towards ROG Phone II. The device is globally acclaimed and has won several prestigious awards for Best Gaming Smartphone of 2019. Owing to the success that we have witnessed and in-spite of the current adverse changes in the business environment, we have decided to absorb ₹ 2,555 cost increase on ROG Phone II and not pass the additional cost to our Fans.”



Asus 5Z will be available for Rs 16999, Rs 18999 and Rs 21999 for the 6/64 GB, 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB variants respectively. Max Pro M2 will be available for Rs 9999, Rs 11999 and Rs 13999 for 3/32 GB, 4/64 GB and 6/64 GB storage respectively.



Asus Max M2 3/32 GB variant will cost you Rs 7999 while the 4/64 GB variant will cost you Rs 9499. The 3/32 GB, 4/64 GB and 6/64 GB of Max Pro M1 will cost you Rs 7999, Rs 8999 and Rs 11999. Asus Max M1 3/32 GB is priced at Rs 6499 and 4/64 GB is priced at Rs 7499.





