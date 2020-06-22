Realme XT new update brings charging animation, Realme PaySa, June security patch and more

Realme XT new update adds Realme PaySa and Realme Link. It also adds charging animation on the lock screen and charging decimal display on the lock screen while charging.

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme XT smartphone. The update brings June Security Patch along with other improvements.



Realme took to its online community to announce the arrival of the new software update for its Realme XT. The update comes with version number RMX1921EX_11.C.05 and is rolling out to a limited number of users right now.



Realme will commence a broader rollout in a few days if no major bugs are found. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.



As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme XT new update adds Realme PaySa and Realme Link. It also adds charging animation on the lock screen and charging decimal display on the lock screen while charging.



For the settings, the update modifies default state of power saving mode auto-off switch and default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode. Further the update optimizes transparency of the slide back gesture style and screen recording icon size.

Find the complete change log below:

UI Version: RMX1921EX_11.C.05

Security

● Updated Andriod security patch（June,2020）

Applications

● Added realme PaySa

● Added realme Link

Battery

● Added charging animation on the lock screen

● Added charging decimal display on the lock screen while charging

Settings

● Modified default state of power saving mode auto-off switch

● Modified default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode

Optimization

● Optimized transparency of the slide back gesture style

● Optimized screen recording icon size





To recall, Realme XT runs on Android 10 based Realm UI and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch design, Gorilla Glass protection and in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone comes packed with 4000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support.







