iQOO Z10R 5G Launched in India: All Details

iQOO Z10R 5G has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset paired with a 120Hz quad-curved display, dual rear cameras, stereo speakers, and more. Here are all the details of the newly launched budget handset from iQOO.

iQOO Z10R 5G: Price, Availability, Launch Offers

The iQOO Z10R is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant; Rs 21,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 23,499 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The iQOO Z10R will be available in two color variants: Aquamarine and Moonstone. It will go on its first sale starting July 29 at iQOO.com and Amazon.in.

Customers can avail following offers on purchasing the iQOO Z10R on July 29 only:

Rs 2000 instant discount on select bank cards or an exchange bonus of up to INR 2000 on all devices

No-cost EMI options for up to 6 months

iQOO Z10R 5G: Specifications

The iQOO Z10R 5G sports a 6.77-inch (2392 x 1080 pixels) full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1800 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, SCHOTT Alpha cover glass, HDR10+, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, there’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, paired with an additional 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 5700mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The handset is also IP68 + IP69 rated and runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15.