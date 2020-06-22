Vu Cinema Smart TV series launched in India

The Smart TV is available in two sizes: 32-inch for Rs 12,999 and 43-inch for Rs 21,999.

Vu Televisions has today announced the launch of its latest series of Smart TVs in India. Dubbed as Vu Cinema Smart TV series, the series will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from June 23, 2020, 12:00 AM onwards. The Smart TV is available in two sizes: 32-inch for Rs 12,999 and 43-inch for Rs 21,999.

The Smart TV series come with A+ grade IPS panel and it comes with Adaptive Luma control that enhances the picture. It comes with digital MPEG Noise reduction along with Cricket Mode, PC and Game Mode. In terms of audio, the Smart TVs are loaded with a 40W in-built soundbar that comes with two speakers and two tweeters. It also comes with Dolby Audio Processing that enhances the sound experience.

The latest Smart TV series runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it comes with apps like Play Store, Google Games, Google Movies along with certified apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and more. It comes with Built-in Data compression and upscale technology help to stream the VOD content smoothly on Smart TVs. It also supports Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast.

The Vu Cinema TV range is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It comes with Vu ActiVoice Remote that also features apps like Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Google Play on the remote. One can also control the smart devices around the home with ActiVoice remote. In terms of connectivity, Vu Cinema TV 32-inch features HDMI x 2, USB x 1, RCA x 1, RF x 1, Headphone x 1, Optical x 1, LAN x1, WiFi 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0. The 43-inch model supports HDMI x 3, USB x 2, RCA x 1, RF x 1, Headphone x 1, Optical x 1, LAN x1, WiFi 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0

