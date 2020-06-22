Advertisement

Vu Cinema Smart TV series launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2020 12:42 pm

Latest News

The Smart TV is available in two sizes: 32-inch for Rs 12,999 and 43-inch for Rs 21,999.
Advertisement

Vu Televisions has today announced the launch of its latest series of Smart TVs in India. Dubbed as Vu Cinema Smart TV series, the series will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from June 23, 2020, 12:00 AM onwards. The Smart TV is available in two sizes: 32-inch for Rs 12,999 and 43-inch for Rs 21,999.

 

The Smart TV series come with A+ grade IPS panel and it comes with Adaptive Luma control that enhances the picture. It comes with digital MPEG Noise reduction along with Cricket Mode, PC and Game Mode. In terms of audio, the Smart TVs are loaded with a 40W in-built soundbar that comes with two speakers and two tweeters. It also comes with Dolby Audio Processing that enhances the sound experience. 

 

The latest Smart TV series runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it comes with apps like Play Store, Google Games, Google Movies along with certified apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and more. It comes with Built-in Data compression and upscale technology help to stream the VOD content smoothly on Smart TVs. It also supports Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast. 

 

The Vu Cinema TV range is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It comes with Vu ActiVoice Remote that also features apps like Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Google Play on the remote. One can also control the smart devices around the home with ActiVoice remote. In terms of connectivity, Vu Cinema TV 32-inch features  HDMI x 2, USB x 1, RCA x 1, RF x 1, Headphone x 1, Optical x 1, LAN x1, WiFi 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0. The 43-inch model supports HDMI x 3, USB x 2, RCA x 1, RF x 1, Headphone x 1, Optical x 1, LAN x1, WiFi 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0

 

Advertisement

Vu Ultra 4K TVs to launch at a starting price of Rs 25,999

Vu Ultra 4K TV, OnePlus TV, Twitter Fleet, Galaxy Note 20 series, Oppo Premium Smartphone, Oppo A52: TMI Daily News Wrap

Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched in India at a starting price of Rs 25,999

Latest News from Vu Television

You might like this

Tags: Vu Cinema Smart TV Vu Cinema Smart TV launch Vu Cinema Smart TV specs Vu Cinema Smart TV features Vu Cinema Smart TV price Vu Televisions Vu

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

TCL introduces new range of 8K and 4K OLED Smart TVs in India

OnePlus TV series to feature DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine and more

Samsung introduces The Frame 2020 and 10 new Smart TVs in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop
Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies