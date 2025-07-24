Google Debuts Photo to Video Feature in Google Photos, Remix Feature and Create Tab Also Introduced

Google has announced that it is bringing the Photo to Video feature in Google Photos, along with other new features like Remix, and a new Create tab. Google debuted the Photo to Video conversion in Gemini a couple of weeks back but the one in Google Photos is powered by an older AI model by Google, which is Veo 2.

Photo to Video feature in Google Photos

Starting today, Google is bringing the photo-to-video feature (powered by Veo 2) to Google Photos, “making it easier than ever for you to create fun, short videos from the photos already saved in your gallery.” To get started, select a picture from your photo gallery and choose from one of two prompts — “Subtle movements” or “I’m feeling lucky” — to animate your photo and turn static moments into dynamic six-second video clips that are ready to share. The Photo to video feature in Google Photos is starting to roll out today in the U.S. on Android and iOS.

New ‘Create’ Tab in Google Photos

The Create tab shows each feature — including Photo to video, Remix, collages, highlight videos and more — all in one place so you can let your creativity flow. “We’ll update this hub as we gather feedback, experiment with new tools and refine the ones you love,” said Google. The Create tab will begin rolling out in the U.S. in August.

Remix in Google Photos

With Remix in Google Photos, pick a photo from your gallery and choose your favourite style to easily transform pictures right in your gallery into various kinds of images (like anime, comics, sketches or 3D animations) in seconds to share with your friends and family. Remix will start rolling out in the U.S. on Android and iOS in the next few weeks.

Google noted that all videos and photos generated with Photo to video and Remix will include an invisible SynthID digital watermark. Videos generated in Photos will also include a visual watermark for added transparency, similar to what you’ll see on videos generated in Gemini.