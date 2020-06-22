Advertisement

boAt Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless earbuds launched for Rs 2,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2020 3:11 pm

Airdopes 511v2 come with boAt’s latest Insta Wake n Pair (IWP) technology for connectivity and a design with a premium copper finish.
Audio brand boAt has launched their latest offering, the boAt Airdopes 511V2 portable True Wireless earbuds. The boAt Airdopes 511v2 are priced at Rs 2,999 and come in an Active black colour. The product carry's a 1-year warranty and is available for purchase on Amazon India.

Airdopes 511v2 have a secure fit and come with boAt’s latest Insta Wake n Pair (IWP) technology for connectivity and a design with a premium copper finish. These have quad microphones for crystal clear calls.

boAt Airdopes 511V2 are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 and the headset features 6mm rhythmic dynamic drivers that offer immersive sound. It is equipped with four microphones for a superior calling experience and it is also IPX4 certified for dust and sweat resistance, making it ideal for workouts.

The company claims that the 500mAh carrying case offers up to 6 hours of continuous playback with a total of 24 hours. Their unique IWP (Instant Wake N’ Pair) technology allows Airdopes 511V2 to connect to your phone by just opening its case.

The boAt Airdopes 511V2 has a multifunction button on each earbud which help you control playback and volume. You can access the instant voice assistant via just a single tap.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder on the launch said “boAt Airdopes 511V2 portable True Wireless Earbuds are the perfect amalgamation of design, sound and technology. The product is for those who want superior sound and connectivity from truly wireless earbuds for everyday use – with rock solid connectivity and high battery life.”

