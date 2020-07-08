Advertisement

Nokia 1 starts receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 12:00 pm

The Nokia 1 update is rolled out in batches in several counties including Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

HMD Global has started rolling out the latest Android 10 (Go Edition) update for the Nokia 1 device. India is part of the first wave for this update and users in the country are receiving the update.

The news comes from HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas who on Twitter announced that the company is rolling out Android 10 update to the Nokia 1. The tweet reads "The Android 10 (Go Edition) update for our affordability champ, Nokia 1 (2018) is now rolling! Get ready to upgrade your entry-level smartphone experience to a new level. Head over to our community for full details and availability by country".

 

As of today, Nokia 1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.2,  Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 2.3 are all upgraded to Android 10.


This latest update brings privacy and security features for users, as well as Dark Theme, Focus mode, dedicated ‘Privacy section’, and more. Users can go to Settings > Software Update in order to download the latest Android 10 build.

The company says that 10 percent of these approved markets will receive the update first, 50% by July 10 and on July 12, 100% of these approved markets will have received Android 10.

 

Nokia 1 Specifications

Nokia 1 sports a 4.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit quad-core SoC along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable storage. On the camera front, it features a 5-megapixel shooter on the back of the device and 2-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 2,150mAh removable battery and runs on Android Oreo (Go Edition). On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.

