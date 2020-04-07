Nokia 3.2 starts receiving Android 10 update

Nokia 3.2 was launched last year with Android 9 Pie operating system.

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update to its budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia 3.2. The update brings the latest operating system along with a host of interesting features.

Android 10 update makes it the ninth Nokia phone to get the update after the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 2.2.

Juho Sarvikas revealed this news on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads "Happy to announce, Android 10 rollout for Nokia 3.2 has started! Check the link for more details and the availability in different countries #Android10 #Nokia3dot2 ".

The latest Android 10 update brings March security patch along with system-wide dark mode. The update also brings Android 10-based navigation controls as well. The update also adds Smart Reply, additional controls over privacy and location data. Users can go to Settings > Software Update in order to download the latest Android 10 build.

To recall, the Nokia 3.2 was launched last year with Android 9 Pie operating system. The Nokia 3.2 based on Android One program and is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ a-Si TFT (1520 x 720 pixels) drop-notch 2.5D curved glass display. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 429 processor along with Adreno 504 GPU, up to 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. It houses a single 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture and on the front, it has a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.